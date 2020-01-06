MICHAEL PIERCE
Mon, 01/06/2020 - 12:58pm
Michael Pierce, a resident of Patterson, died on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at the age of 57.
Memorial services for Michael will be held privately by his close family and friends.
