Michael Joseph “Mike” Veillon, 54, a resident of Bayou L’Ourse, passed away Sunday, May 14, 2017, at Teche Regional Medical Center.

Mike was born Nov. 10, 1962, in Bunkie, the son of Ronald Veillion and Elise Vicknair Veillion.

Mike was a man who loved to be in the outdoors, whether he was fishing or tending to all of his animals. He loved being with his friends and family, but especially loved spending time with his grandchildren who held a special place in his heart. He will always be remembered as someone who always put the needs of others before his and who always helped anyone who was in need.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, Gwyn Veillon of Bayou L’Ourse; three daughters, Misty Vaughn and husband Raymond of St. Amant, Reba Skeen of St. Amant, and Natasha Todd and husband Pratt of South Carolina; three sons, Earl Skeen and wife Tara of Gonzales, Travis Skeen of Bayou L’Ourse and Michael Veillon Jr. of Puerto Rico; 11 grandchildren, Ashlyn, Gage, Baileigh, Khloe, Khayren, Khynlee, Aaiden, Adalyn, Ty, Erik and Bryson; father, Ronald Veillion of Port Allen; grandmother, Ethel Courville of Broussard; and two brothers, Harold Veillion and wife Venita, and David Veillion and wife Brenda.

Mike was preceded in death by his mother, Elise Vicknair Weaver.

Pallbearers will be Earl Skeen, Ronnie Bailey Jr., David Veillion, Harold Veillion, Raymond Vaughn, Chris Veillion, Lonnie Veillion and Greg Josey.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 18, 2017, at Twin City Funeral Home. There will be a visitation held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at Twin City Funeral Home with the visitation resuming from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home. Following the services, Mike will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.