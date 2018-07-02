June 2, 1945 – June 28, 2018

Michael Francis Smith, affectionately known as Mike, passed away at the age of 73 in the early morning hours of Thursday, June 28, 2018, at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans.

Mike was born in Oakdale, La. on June 2, 1945, the second of six children born to the late Frank Smith and Lois Duhon Smith. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served during the Vietnam War. A hard worker and dedicated employee, Mike worked for nearly 36 years for Columbian Chemicals where he retired from in 2013. Anyone who knew Mike can attest to his humble nature and magnetic personality that drew you in and made you feel like you were the only other person in the room. He had a smile that didn’t quit and could light up the darkest of days. He gave his love freely and was just as easy to love in return. Some of his favorite pastimes were fishing and duck hunting. But even these cherished outings paled in comparison to his love for the Lord and his family. His deep faith in Jesus Christ carried him through some of the most difficult times a man can go through and drove him to always put the needs of others first, despite his own trials. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Those he leaves to cherish his memory include his mother, Lois Duhon Smith; his daughter, Marlene Smith Touchet and her husband Kevin of Jennings; six grandchildren, Austin Dwayne Hodges and Kamryn Victoria Hodges, both of Baton Rouge, and Kennedy, Kendal, Kenzie and Josie Mikal Touchet, all of Jennings; five siblings, Charlotte Dickey, Warren Smith, Nancy Trahan, Carl Smith, and Bill Smith; and a host of nieces, nephews, family members, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Shirley Jeanette Brown Smith; his son, Michael Shane Smith; his daughter, Krista Wynette Smith; and his father, Frank Smith.

Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for a time of remembrance on Monday, July 2, 2018, at Calvary Pentecostal Church in Jeanerette from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Funeral services celebrating his life and love for the Lord will begin at 11 a.m. at the church. Graveside services will be held later that day in Resthaven Cemetery in Oakdale where he will be laid to rest with his wife, son, and daughter. Pastor Wesley Jackson will preside over the services. Serving as pallbearers will be Kevin Touchet, Warren Smith, Bill Smith, Carl Smith, Graham Dickey, and Thad Dickey.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you kindly consider making contributions in Mike’s name to the American Cancer Society: by mail at PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, online at www.cancer.org, or by phone at 1-800-227-2345.

