Michael Danard Jack, 28, a resident of New York, NY and native of Franklin, La., passed away on Tuesday, June 19, 2018 in Colonie, NY at 11:09 a.m.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday June 30, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home, Inc. 1101 Main Street Franklin, La. Burial will follow funeral services in the St. John Cemetery - Pecot Street in Franklin, La.

Memories of Michael will forever remain in the hearts of his mother Sandy M. Jack of Franklin, La.; three brothers, Tracey (Darrishea) Smith-Sterns, Micheal Sterns, Jr., and Dominic Sterns all of Houston, TX; three sisters, Kimberly Jack, Kia Jack both of Franklin, La. and Keisha Sterns of Houston, TX; his grandparents; five uncles, five aunts, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Michael was preceded in death his grandfathers and a grandmother

Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City-Franklin-Jeanerette-Houma in charge of arrangements.

Visit www.jones-funeral-home.com to send condolences to family.