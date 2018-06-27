MICHAEL DANARD JACK

Wed, 06/27/2018 - 11:02am Roger Stouff

Michael Danard Jack, 28, a resident of New York, NY and native of Franklin, La., passed away on Tuesday, June 19, 2018 in Colonie, NY at 11:09 a.m.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday June 30, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home, Inc. 1101 Main Street Franklin, La. Burial will follow funeral services in the St. John Cemetery - Pecot Street in Franklin, La.
Memories of Michael will forever remain in the hearts of his mother Sandy M. Jack of Franklin, La.; three brothers, Tracey (Darrishea) Smith-Sterns, Micheal Sterns, Jr., and Dominic Sterns all of Houston, TX; three sisters, Kimberly Jack, Kia Jack both of Franklin, La. and Keisha Sterns of Houston, TX; his grandparents; five uncles, five aunts, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Michael was preceded in death his grandfathers and a grandmother
Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City-Franklin-Jeanerette-Houma in charge of arrangements.
Visit www.jones-funeral-home.com to send condolences to family.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018