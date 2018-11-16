MICHAEL D. TAYLOR

Fri, 11/16/2018 - 10:45am

Michael D. Taylor, 42, a native of Morgan City and a resident of Gray, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2018.
Visitation will be held on Saturday November 17, 2018 from 9 AM to 1 PM at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 4928 N. Bayou Black Dr. Funeral will start at 1 PM with burial to follow in the Morgan City Cemetery.
Michael is survived by his wife, Chassity Taylor; mother, Diana Taylor; sons, Devone Taylor, Trovone Taylor, Khayman Taylor and Landon Lewis; daughter, Asia Taylor; and brother, Charles Taylor Jr.
Michael was preceded in death by his father, Charles Taylor Sr. and sister, Lana Taylor.
Community Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

