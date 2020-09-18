Michael Anthony Guilbeaux, 40, a native of Franklin and resident of Katy, Texas, died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center.

Visitation will be Saturday from noon until services at 2 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Franklin. Face masks and social distancing required. Inurnment will be at a later date in Charity Cemetery in Franklin. Services accessible on funeral home Facebook page.

He is survived by siblings, John Guilbeaux Jr. of Orange, Texas, Kerry Guilbeaux and Jacqueline Mack, both of Lafayette, Darryl Guilbeaux and Denise Coleman, both of Franklin; his stepmother, Carolyn Daniels of Morgan City; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and paternal and maternal grandparents.

