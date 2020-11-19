April 24, 1954 — November 17, 2020

Michael Anthony Gros Sr., 66, a resident of Patterson, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Terrebonne General Medical Center.

Michael was born April 24, 1954, in Morgan City, the son of John Melvin Gros Sr. and Mary Lou Bertrand Gros.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, Mona Faye Bourque Gros; one son, Michael Gros Jr. of Pensacola, Florida; two daughters, Michelle Gros of Abbeville and Nina Whiting of Boutte; five step-children, Scott Sonnier, Casey Sonnier, Lance Sonnier, Eddie Armond and Crystal Armond; brother, John Melvin Gros Jr. of Berwick; six sisters, Lucy Legget, Betty Justilian, Kathline Bercgary, Debra Keller, Patricia Marceaux and Agnes Rink, all of Morgan City; 14 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary Lou Gros.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, November 20, 2020, at Twin City Funeral Home with Monsignor Courville officiating. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. November 20, 2020, at Twin City Funeral Home. After Mass, Michael will be laid to rest in Morgan City Cemetery.