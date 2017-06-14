Michael Amacker, 53, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 5:27 a.m. on Monday, May 29, 2017.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 16, 2017 at Jones Funeral Home chapel located at 6775 West Park Avenue in Houma. Burial will follow in Southdown Cemetery.

He is survived by his son, Terrance Lovely of Houma; mother, Mary Lee Brown-Amacker of Houma; brothers, Kenneth Amacker of Franklin, Tyrone Amacker of Morgan City, Darryl Amacker and Jerome (Anitra) Amacker of Houma; daughters, Mrs. Gerald (Anita) Douglas, Mrs. Darnell (Bernadette) Franklin Gwendolyn Amacker, Kimberly Amacker and Carol Amacker of Houma; aunt, and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma-Franklin-Morgan City and Jeanerette.

