February 7, 1926 — December 9, 2019

Methel Lee McMinn, 93, a resident of Ricohoc, passed away peacefully Monday, December 9, 2019, at Franklin Foundation Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Methel was born on February 7, 1926, in Tuscumbia, Alabama, the daughter of Floyd Isbell and Ruth Wemes Isbell.

Methel spent much of her time in the kitchen, as cooking was her passion and she loved to cook for anyone. When she wasn’t cooking she was playing cards or dominos at the kitchen table with friends and family, and somehow she always left the table as the winner.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by eight children, Nellie Spell of Buna, Texas, Peggy Moore of Colbert, Georgia, Faye Friar of Bayou Vista, William “Sonny” Hatley of Blytheville, Arkansas, Wanda Gilbert of Comanche, Texas, Tommy “Butch” Hatley of Hamilton, Texas, Larry “Shorty” Hatley of Comanche, Texas, and Jody McMinn of Ricohoc; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Percy Ellis Isbell and Bobby Jo Isbell; and three sisters, Louise Smith, Delois Isbell and Reba Flannigan.

Methel was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Ruth Wemes Isbell; and six children, Betty Jo Wolfered, Shirley Ann Hatley, Mary Louise Brown, Bonnie Shaw, Dorothy Thornton and Johnny McMinn.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Twin City Funeral Home with a visitation being held from 11 a.m. until the time of the services. Following the services, Methel will be laid to rest in the Teche Garden Cemetery in Centerville.