July 14, 1929 — June 7, 2019

Merwyn Adam Robicheaux, best known as Roby or Cap, entered into the glory of his eternal life on Friday, June 7th, 2019, at Patterson Health Care Center.

Roby was born on July 14, 1929, in Baldwin, Louisiana, to Adam and Lucille Hays Robicheaux. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force where he served as a Radar Operator on the Convair B-36 Peacemaker Strategic Bomber during the Korean Conflict. He was stationed at Walker Air Force Base in Roswell, New Mexico, until his honorable discharge in October of 1954. He then started his career in the oil field industry with Mobil Oil, then moved on to the oil field rental tool business where upon he retired, and then was the owner of Bayou Vista Lumber for two decades.

In his free time, Roby enjoyed traveling, playing golf, hunting, fishing, and was an avid LSU fan. He was a member of the Grand Coteau Retreat where he served as Captain for a number of years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Roby is survived by his son, Mark Robicheaux and his wife Melissa of Berwick; three grandchildren, Zane Robicheaux and wife Michelle of Youngsville, Brynn Crady and husband Jeremy of Nashville, and Carla Billiot and husband Brandon of Morgan City; and seven great-grandchildren, Gabrielle, Aubree and Zachary Robicheaux; Presley, Ayla and Merle Crady; and Layla Billiot.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Amy Gorsha Robicheaux; his daughter, Michelle Robicheaux Hinkle; and his sister, Carolyn Robicheaux Larive.

A time of remembrance will be observed on Thursday, June 13th at Twin City Funeral Home from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m., with services beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will immediately follow with military honors rendered by the Keesler Air Force Base Honor Guard and the East St. Mary Veterans Funeral Squad in the Morgan City Cemetery.