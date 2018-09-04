MERVIN 'MICK' C. LEONARD

Mervin “Mick” C. Leonard Jr., 63, a resident of Pensacola, Florida, and a native of Morgan City, passed away peacefully on August 8, 2018, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola.
He is survived by two children, Jason Paul Leonard (wife, Andrea) of Lafayette and Jennifer Renee’ Leonard of Bayou Vista; seven grandchildren, Austin Turner, Cameron Turner, Mara Leonard, Olivia Benoit, Logan Benoit, Clementine Leonard and Gavin Benoit; and one sister, Kathy Leonard of Morgan City.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mervin C. Leonard Sr. and Adoelia “Tut” Pennison Leonard.
Visitation will be held Saturday, September 8, 2018, 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Morgan City with services at 11:00 a.m.

