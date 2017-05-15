Melvin J. Blanchard, 96, a native and resident of Morgan City, passed away Saturday, May 13, 2017.

Melvin served with the 754th Railroad Battalion with the China Burma India Campaign during World War II. Employed by Southern Pacific Railroad for 40 years as yard master. Member of Doric Lodge 205 and Lafayette 87. Served as Worshipful Master in Lodge 205. Member of the Eastern Star Alice Chapter #5. Member of Pharr Chapel United Methodist Church. Actively involved in the Youth Baseball program for many years. Served as Parade Chairman for the Children’s Parade for Shrimp and Petroleum Festival. Member of the American Legion and the VFW.

Melvin is survived by a son, Marshall Jay Blanchard and wife Sandra; a daughter, Melanie Blanchard-Baker and husband Donald; grandchildren, Dennis Jay Blanchard and wife Heather, Desiree Baker-Himel and husband Evan, Mellynn Baker, Olivia Baker and Tucker Baker; three great-grandchildren; and a brother, Terry Blanchard.

Preceded in death by wife, Dorothy Blanchard; daughter-in-law, Kay Blanchard; parents were Herbert and Aline LaRose Blanchard; and sisters, Olive Hebert, Ella Mae Bonnette and Joyce Greenhaw.

Visitation will be Tuesday, May 16, 2017, at Hargrave Funeral Home from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. with Masonic Service at 7 p.m. and Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at Pharr Chapel United Methodist Church from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Burial will be in the Morgan City Cemetery.