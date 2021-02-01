Melba Jean Rodriguez Gros Robin, 71, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at Ochsner Hospital in New Orleans.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph Robin; four sons, Scott Rodriguez of Morgan City, Kevin Rodriguez of Pierre Part, Conn Robin of Petal, Mississippi and Matt Robin of Waynesboro, Mississippi; two brothers, Kenny Benoit of Morgan City and Keith Mire of Berwick; 11 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother.

Visitation and services were Saturday at Hargrave Funeral Home in Morgan City. Burial followed in Morgan City Cemetery.

Hargrave Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.