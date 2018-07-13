Maxine Verdun Burden, age 79, a native and resident of Verdunville, La. passed Wednesday, July 11, 2018 at 12:30 a.m. at Teche Regional Medical Center.

Visitation will be observed on Saturday, July 14, 2018 from 9 a.m. until a rosary being recited at 10 a.m. at the St Jules Catholic Church in Franklin, La. Tributes will follow the recitation of the rosary. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Entombment will follow mass services in the St. Joseph Mausoleum in Centerville, La.

Maxine was well known and loved by many people in the community. She enjoyed cooking. She worked at her Uncle Garret’s Barbeque Pit in Orange, Texas at an early age. She also worked as a cook at the popular Rose Club in Verdunville, La. and Joe’s Café in Franklin, La. as well as the residence of Prescott Foster for many years before retiring.

She will forever be remembered by her son, Willie Vallet, Jr., of Verdunville, La.; her grandsons, her sisters, Mrs. Jesse (Janis V.) Jones, Elodia V. Navy and Catherine Verdun of Verdunville, La., brothers Wilfred Verdun of Baker Town, La. and Delanor Verdun of Verdunville, La.

She is preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, her brother and grandson

Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City-Franklin-Jeanerette-Houma in charge of arrangements.

Visit www.jones-funeral-home.com to send condolences to family.