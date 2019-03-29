MAXINE LAVONE HITE

July 17, 1934 -March 27, 2019

Maxine Hite, age 84, a native of Newton, Texas and a resident of Morgan City, was called home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

Mom was married to the love of her life, George (also known as GW to family) for over 67 years.

Early in life, Mom was a lab technician with plans of becoming a nurse. Children changed her career choices to something more conducive for her dedication to family. Ultimately, Mom spent many years working as a phone operator for Sears. Mom loved to sew, many of our school clothes were made by her hands. She spent many hours outside taking care of her numerous plants. Mom loved to sit at home and look at the paintings created by her longtime friend Marilyn Shingleton. For many years Mom was devoted to teaching her Sunday school class and stayed very active in WMU at the First Baptist Church in Morgan City, Louisiana; First Baptist Church Crowley, Louisiana; First Baptist Church Ganado, Texas. Mom loved shopping with friends and her children. She also loved playing and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Above all, Mom and Dad created a loving home that made our friends want to visit and stay. Our home was a safe, loving space for all our friends and family.

Maxine is survived by her loving husband, George; her children, Sheri Hite, Debbie Muehlstein of Austin, Texas, and David Hite and his wife, Stacey, of Lafayette, Louisiana; her grandchildren, Brent Stech, Tim Stech and Lori Stech of Austin, Texas; and Liam Hite of Lafayette, Louisiana; and great-grandchildren, Victoria Robbins and Ronin Arellano of Austin, Texas.

Maxine was preceded in death by her parents, Inez Worthy and Benny Earl Chance; and her brothers, Charles Chance and Wilburn “Bill” Chance.

The family wishes to acknowledge the years of dedicated healthcare provided by her physician, Dr. Robert Blereau and his staff, Dr. Darrell Solet and his staff, Dr. Dean Listi and his staff, and the many other physicians and healthcare professionals who were entrusted with her care.

The family wishes to give special thanks to Mouna Trosclair for her years of devotion and help. We also wish to thank all the friends and neighbors who have gone “above and beyond” in their attention and love to Mom, Dad and the entire family.

The viewing will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Morgan City, 1915 Victor II Boulevard, Morgan City, LA 70380 until the time of service at 10:30 a.m. Burial will take place following the service at Fountain Memorial Gardens in Lafayette, Louisiana.