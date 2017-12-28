Mattie L. Babino Carson, a native of Franklin and resident of St. Joseph, passed away on Tuesday, December 26 at Houston Methodist Hospital at the age of 88.

Visitation will be observed at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church on Saturday, Dec. 30 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Burial rites will follow at 12 p.m. with interment to follow in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Charenton. Rev. Paul Godrey will officiate.

She is survived by her husband, James Carson Jr. of Franklin; three daughters, Bevelyn (Rev. Ricky) Smith Sr. of Franklin, Martha Bean (Darrell) of Houston, and Cheryl Carson of Atascocita, Texas; her brother, Charles Lee Babino of Knoxville, Tenn.; her sister, Audrey Babino of Franklin; four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and two sisters.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Otis Mortuary, Inc.