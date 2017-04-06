A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, April 8, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Lafayette, for Matthew Joseph Simon, 27, who died on Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at the Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida due to an accident.

Reverend Howard Blessing, Pastor of Holy Cross Catholic Church, Lafayette, La., will be the Celebrant of the Mass and will conduct the funeral services.

He is survived by his parents, Joe and Ida Simon of Lafayette, La.; his fiancée, Brandi Konier and her children, Aiden, Kaelyn and Ryan; paternal grandmother, Barbara Simon, maternal grandmother, Camille Clausen; maternal aunts and uncles, Sena Morvant and her husband, Hank, John Clausen and his wife Susan; paternal aunts and uncles, Jim Simon and his wife, Nancy, Rene Simon and his wife, Maggie and Michelle Cramer and her husband, Larry; and numerous cousins and relatives.

Matthew was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Lynn J. Simon and maternal grandfather, Everette John Clausen.

Matthew Joseph Simon was born on March 9, 1990 in Houma, Louisiana. Matthew was a 2008 graduate of Saint Thomas More Catholic High School in Lafayette and also graduated from Louisiana State University (LSU) in 2012. He was a veteran of military service and served honorably in the United States Army as a Sergeant. He was an avid outdoorsman, who loved hunting and enjoyed his sport cars. Matthew loved watching and attending LSU Football games and Tampa Bay Buccaneers games. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

The Simon Family will receive family and friends on Friday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Martin & Castille Funeral Home, SOUTHSIDE, and on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at Holy Cross Catholic Church.

A Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. on Friday at Martin & Castille Funeral Home by Deacon Scotty Baudoin.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Matthew’s name at Chase Bank for the benefit of Brandi and her children.

