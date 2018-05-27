June 15, 1991 - May 17, 2018

Matthew Joseph Pusateri tragically passed away at the age of 26 on May 17, 2018 in Arkansas. Matthew was born and raised in Franklin and has resided in Lafayette for the past eight years.

Matthew was a loving, charismatic young man with an infectious laugh and a hilarious personality that could put a smile on anyone’s face. He was a 2010 graduate of Hanson Memorial High School and was currently working at CPL Systems. Matthew was a people person who never met a stranger. He had a positive outlook on life and he lived his life to the fullest. Matthew’s family played an intricate role in molding who he was and he cherished his time spent with them. He was also passionate about celebrating good times with friends. Matthew was a child at heart and he loved spending time with his nieces and nephews. He also loved to fish, golf, hunt, cook, and play video games, but more than anything he loved his wife, Erica, whom he married on April 21, 2018. Even though their love story had only just begun, Matthew and Erica were meant to be. They were perfect partners who were together for many different phases of their lives. Matthew and Erica were soul mates who adored and complemented each other in many ways. He protected and took care of her, and she was devoted to him. Matthew will be deeply missed and affectionately remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Those he leaves to cherish his memory include his wife, Erica Hahn Pusateri; his parents, Sammy Pusateri and Cindy Battaglia Pusateri; his brother, Samuel A. “Sam” Pusateri III; his father and mother-in-law, Timothy and Alice Hahn; his maternal grandmother, Theo Battaglia; aunt and uncles, Mike Pusateri and his wife Kim, Andrew Clark, Jodi Landry and her husband Jay, and Tony Battaglia and his wife Carol; sisters-in-law, Melissa Snowbarger and her husband Adam, Jessica Montoya and her husband Gabriel, Laura Breaux and her husband Jordy, and Karla Dias and her husband Dakota; cousins, Trey Landry, Saron Battaglia, Joseph Battaglia, Christopher Battaglia, Jeremy Pusateri and his wife Jennifer and their children, Miles Pusateri and his wife Lani, and Ian Clark and his wife Stacy and their children; and his nieces and nephews, Kaden and Ali (also his godchild) Snowbarger, Evelyn and Camila Montoya, Connor, Logan, and Jane Breaux, and Zoe, Emmy, and Ezra Dias.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Joseph A. “Joe” Battaglia; his paternal grandparents; Samuel A. Pusateri Sr. and Dorothy Hidalgo Pusateri; his aunt, Patricia Pusateri Clark; and his grandparents-in-law, Clyde and Dolores Hahn and Helen Benge.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at the Church of the Assumption in Franklin beginning at 9:00 a.m., with the Holy Rosary being prayed at 11:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. with Father Michael Russo as the Celebrant for the Mass and Father Lloyd Benoit, Father Oneil Landry, Father Billy Ruskoski, Father Ruben Primor, and Father Peter Emusa concelebrating. Inurnment will follow in the Franklin Cemetery.

The family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to Ursula Gouner with CPL Systems, Captain Brady Gore with the Arkansas State Police, and the staff of Brazzel Funeral Home in Hope, Arkansas for their compassion and support during this difficult time.

