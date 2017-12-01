Matthew Hartman Jr., 94, a native of Patterson and resident of Franklin, died Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017, at Teche Regional Medical Center in Morgan City.

A memorial service will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Morgan City with the East St. Mary Veterans Funeral Squad and Marine Corps performing.

He is survived by his wife, Dolores Darby-Hartman of Franklin; a son, Keith Hartman of California; two daughters, Rashawn Hartman of Nevada and Veda Hartman of Texas; two stepsons, Bryan Darby of Baton Rouge and Adrian Delasbour Sr. of Centerville; five grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; one great-grandson; one step great-grandson; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and nine sisters.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.