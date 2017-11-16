Mary Spot Scott, 81, a native of Lafourche Parish and a resident of Schriever, passed away at 3:25 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Saturday at First Baptist Church located at 1987 La. 311 in Schriever. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her husband Isaac Scott Sr. of Schriever; sons, Charles, Lionel and Joseph Ellis of Franklin, Glen, David and Isaac Scott Jr. of Schriever.; daughter, Yvette Scott of Schriever; 29 grandchildren; 44 great grandchildren; 12 great-great grandchildren; brothers, Wilbert Matthews of Houma, James Holmes of Schriever and Kernan Hollie of Houma; sisters, Lelia Southall of Morgan City, Edna Winslow, Geraldine Randall, Margaret Noah all of Houma, Cheryl and Bessie Clement of Schriever.

She was preceded in death by her four children, parents, five brothers and a sister.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.