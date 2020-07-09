April 7, 1942 – July 7, 2020

Mary Lou Sons Verret, a native of Berwick and a resident of Morgan City, was called to her heavenly home on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the age of 78.

Those left to cherish Mary Lou’s memory are her six children, Tanya Escort, Carla Bullock, Karen Crochet and her husband, Stanley, Betsy Rodriguez, Patricia Broussard and her husband, Mark, and Sabrina Francis and her husband, Sidney; her mother, Eunice Gibson; her four siblings, Tommy Sons, Rebecca Dunhum, Verna Justillian, and John Sons; sixteen grandchildren, Susan, Kenneth, Daniel, Stanley Jr., Jennifer, Marandy, Lecito, Guillermo, Adam, Dixie, Mark Jr., Samantha, Jessica, Stephen, Shawn, and Shane; twenty nine great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren

She joined in heaven, her husband, Lawrence Pierre Verret Jr.; her parents, Leo Sons and Willie Mae; a son-in-law, Kenneth Escort Sr.; her siblings, Ruby Hurst, Sammy Sons, Tara Sons, Troy Sons, Leon Sons and Leo Sons Jr.; two grandchildren, Felicia and Lil Rafe and one great-great grandchild, Emma.

Visitation for Mary Lou will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 from 11am until 3:00pm with services taking place at 3:00pm at Hargrave Funeral Home. Following services, Mary Lou will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.

Pallbearers for Mary Lou’s services will be Kenneth Escort Jr, Daniel Bullock, Stanley Crochet Jr., Guillermo Rodriguez, Mark Broussard Jr., and Stephen Francis.

Honorary pallbearers will be Adam Romero, Lecito Romero, Shawn Francis and Shane Francis.