December 6, 1946 - August 8, 2019

Funeral services for Mary Lorraine Hebert Thibodaux will be held Tuesday, August 13, 2019, during an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Baldwin. Following the Mass, she will be laid to rest in the Sacred Heart Cemetery Mausoleum. Her cousin, Monsignor Jace Eskind, JCL will be the Celebrant for the Mass and conduct the services, with Father Christopher Cambre concelebrating. Visitation will be held Tuesday at the church beginning at 9:00 a.m. followed by a 10:00 a.m. Rosary Service. Serving as pallbearers will be Philip Hoover, Stephen Hoover, Colin Hoover, Ray Hoover, Evan Zupancic, Greg Thibodaux, David Thibodaux, Chris Gary, and Alex Bertrand.

Lorraine, as she was known by all, was born Friday, December 6, 1946, and passed away peacefully at the age of 72 following a lengthy illness in the afternoon hours of Thursday, August 8, 2019, in the comfort of her home surrounded by family and friends. She was the oldest of three daughters born to Dean and Dorothy Hebert and was a 1964 graduate of Franklin High School. Born in Jeanerette and a former longtime resident of Franklin, Lorraine has resided in Baldwin for the past eight years. Many will remember her from her many years working at the old Commercial Bank Branch in Baldwin and then at the Town of Baldwin as bookkeeper. She was an avid, die-hard LSU football fan. Some of her favorite pastimes with her husband included camping, traveling, and going on cruises. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Those she leaves to cherish her memory include her husband of 46 years, Al Thibodaux; two sisters, Beth H. Hoover and her husband Ray and Helen Hebert-Zupancic and her husband Evan; her godchild and nephew who was like a son, Philip Hoover, and his sons Stephen and Colin; two brothers-in-law, Johnny Thibodaux and his wife Janet and Greg Thibodaux and his wife Cindy; two sisters-in-law, Jeannine Bertrand and her husband Alex and Faith Thibodaux; her beloved Pomeranian, Foxi; her best friend, Susan Lanclos; as well as many other nieces, nephews, and godchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dean Wilfred Hebert and Dorothy Guidry Hebert; her nephew, Chad Hoover; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Milton and Joyce Thibodaux; and two brothers-in-law, Glenn Thibodaux and Tim Thibodaux.

The Thibodaux family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the doctors and staff of AMG Specialty Hospital and LTAC Unit, Heart of Hospice, and especially to Susan Lanclos and Lisa Champagne. Your loving care and compassion will never be forgotten.

Family and friends may view the obituary and express their condolences online by visiting www.iberts.com.

