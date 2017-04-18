March 23, 1937-April 16, 2017

NEW IBERIA — A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Mary Livingston Thibodeaux at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 20, 2017, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Fr. Ed Degeyter will be the celebrant. Mrs. Thibodeaux will be laid to rest in St. Michaels Cemetery in St. Martinville.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Evangeline Funeral Home in New Iberia on Thursday from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

Mary Livingston Thibodeaux was born March 23, 1937, in Lafayette, to the late Ward Livingston and the late Margaret Girouard Livingston, and passed away peacefully at Garden View Assisted Living Sunday, April 16, 2017, surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Thibodeaux earned a Bachelor of Science in Education from SLI (now ULL) in 1959 and taught school for several years. She retired from teaching to stay home with her three children; then in subsequent years was the office manager for her husband’s medical practice. After 31 years living in Morgan City, Mary and Verne returned to their hometown, New Iberia, for retirement.

Mary was a faithful parishioner of St. Peter’s Catholic Church and a member of several social clubs in the community. Some of her favorite pastimes included cooking and sharing meals with family and friends, but most importantly, spending time with her children and grandchildren. She leaves behind many fond memories that will be cherished by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Verne L. Thibodeaux Jr., MD, MPH; her children, Verne L. Thibodeaux III, Ph.D and wife Paula, Andre P. Thibodeaux and wife Christy, and Simone Thibodeaux Guillot; her six grandchildren, Catherine, Matthew and Jacob Guillot, Pierre and Claire Thibodeaux, and Gabriel Thibodeaux; and her brothers, Ward and Gerald Livingston.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Thibodeaux’s name to a charity of your choice.

To view the online obituary and to share memories of Mrs. Thibodeaux, please visit her memorial page at www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.

Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia, 337-364-1881, is in charge of arrangements.