March 24, 1942 — April 11, 2020

Mary Lee Adams Ward, 78, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City.

Mary was born on March 24, 1942, in Morgan City, the daughter of Nolden O. Adams and Wilda Effie Adams.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her son, Wayne Ward and wife Theresa of Bayou Vista; three grandchildren, Savannah Ward Gay and husband Eddie VI, Aaron Joseph Ward and fianceé Aimee Businelle, and Dianne Marie Ward and fiancé Devin Domingue; one great-granddaughter, Madison Gay; three sisters, Carol Adams and husband Eulice of Morgan City, Shirley Anslem of Morgan City, and Tammy Adams of Morgan City; and three brothers, Douglas Adams and wife Ann of Morgan City, Faron Adams of Berwick, and Terry Adams of Patterson.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Nolden and Wilda Adams; husband, Joseph “J.W.” Ward; and one sister, Cornelia Anslem.

Due to the recent health concerns and the restrictions in accordance with the limited gatherings, the funeral services for Ms. Mary will be held privately by the immediate family. Friends are encouraged to view and leave a memory of Ms. Mary for the family on our website at www.twincityfh.com. The family thanks everyone for their understanding during this difficult time.