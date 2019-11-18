Mary Jean Breaux Waguespack, age 88, passed away at her home in Plaquemine, Louisiana, on Friday, November 15, 2019. She was a resident of Plaquemine, Louisiana and a native of Patterson, Louisiana.

Visitation will be at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Plaquemine on Thursday, November 21st from 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Private entombment of cremains at Morgan City Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Waguespack of Plaquemine; sister, Jacqueline (Jackie) Breaux Como and her husband BL Como of Patterson; and her children, Michael Wayne Manfre of Chackbay, Paula Manfre of Lafayette, Sara Manfre Kidd of Morgan City, Luke Manfre and wife Judith of Morgan City and Chris Manfre of Chackbay. She is also survived by six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell Joseph Breaux Sr. and Ethel Chiasson Breaux of Patterson, Louisiana; brother, Russell J. Breaux Jr.; and her son, Paul Lee Manfre Jr.

The family would like to thank Jane Tomlinson and Stephanie Tomlinson, who took special care of her in her time of need.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in her name to Bridgeway Hospice of Plaquemine, 24170 Railroad Avenue, Plaquemine, LA 70764 or Lafourche Arc of Thibodaux, 100 West Main Street, Thibodaux, LA 70301.

Wilbert Funeral Home of Plaquemine is in charge of arrangements.