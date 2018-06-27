November 11, 1934 - June 24, 2018

God couldn’t be everywhere, so he invented Mothers (Kipling). One of the greatest Moms He ever created, Mary Jane G. Durocher-Rogers, has passed away. We take comfort that she is no longer suffering earthly troubles and has been welcomed to Heaven by family and friends that passed before her.

Mary Jane was born on November 11, 1934, the youngest of 5 daughters for Lucille and Anatole Guillotte of Franklin, LA. She was raised in a plantation home in the Sterling area. Her older sisters were Ruby, Mamie, Hilda and Lucy.

In 1952, Mary Jane married her sweetheart, Adolph “Poncho” Durocher. They followed the great Catholic traditions of regular worship and a large family with 8 children. A few years after the tragic loss of Poncho, Mary Jane began a new chapter in her life by marrying Henry Rogers in 1980. The family expanded with Henry’s 3 children.

Family get-togethers became a great joy for Mary Jane. Her experience as a cook at Franklin High School came in handy, as she provided excellent meals for a gang so large that they had to eat in shifts. Mary Jane exemplified motherly love of family. And this extended to joining forces with a daughter to help raise one of her grandsons.

In her golden years, Mary Jane took pleasure from sewing, baking cakes for family occasions, playing bingo, taking a few exciting road trips, weekly trips to the beauty parlor, and the occasional outing to the local casino. But, her greatest happiness came from the visits and phone calls from her family and friends.

Those that have passed before Mary Jane include her first husband, Adolph “Poncho” Durocher; her second husband, Henry Rogers; her son, Marvin “Peanut” Durocher; her parents, Anatole Guillotte and Lucille Naquin Guillotte; and sisters, Ruby Louviere, Mamie Fields, Hilda Hawn, and Lucy Walden.

Loved ones that will miss Mary Jane include: son Ronald and daughter-in-law Connie of Charenton, son Robert and daughter-in-law Gisele of Charenton, daughter Tita and son-in-law Jeff Rowell of St. Martinville, son Mark (Toe Doe) and daughter-in-law Mel of Baldwin, daughter Tina (Sugar) and son-in-law Donnie Smith of Houston, daughter Ree Ree and son-in-law Pete Boudreaux of Verdunville, daughter Anna (Tuttie) of Charenton, nephew Dana Walden of Franklin, step-son Jimmy, step-daughters Jackie and Jodie as well as many other nieces and nephews.

18 Grandchildren: Erin and Joshua (Ronald), Rusty and Lindsey (Robert), Melissa, Mary, Katie and TJ (Tita), Courtney, Devan, and Baley, (Mark), Chanda (Peanut), Trey and Dustin (Tina), Cordell (Ree Ree), Mark and Jacob (Anna) and BJ (adopted granddaughter).

27 Great Grandchildren: Victoria and McKenzie (Erin), Ryder and Lennon (Joshua), Ebani and Madix (Lindsey), Paige and Talan (Melissa), Anna Grace and Matthew (Mary), Jaxon (Katie), Drake (Courtney), Cambria and Marley (Devan), Antonio, Noah, Ethan and Sofia (Chanda), Eli, Wyatt and Mia (Cordell), Levi (Mark), Aubry, Bryson, Charlotte, Isabella (TJ) and Dawson (Jacob).

The family appreciates the comfort and support from Franklin HomeCare and Heart of Hospice. In her final weeks, Mary Jane often expressed gratitude for the special attention and loving care from BJ Verret, Luvy Fields, Linda Gant and Gwen Mitchell.

Mary Jane’s family is her legacy. They learned by her example to enjoy life’s little moments, laugh easy and often and always look to help others. There will be a remembrance at Ibert’s Mortuary in Franklin, LA on Saturday, June 30, at 11:00 a.m., with a gathering of family and friends beginning at 9:00 a.m. and the rosary being prayed at 10:00 a.m. Father Lloyd Benoit will conduct the services. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, by mail at PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, online at www.cancer.org, or by phone at 1-800-227-2345.

Family and friends may view the obituary and express their condolences online by visiting www.iberts.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert’s Mortuary, Inc., 1007 Main Street, Franklin, LA 70538, (337) 828-5426.