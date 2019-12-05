Mary Ida Fontenot, 82, a native of Ville Platte and resident of Patterson, died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.

She is survived by three daughters, Debra Byars and Melissa Theriot, both of Patterson, and Glenda Fraley of New Iberia; a sister, Theresa Verret of Azle, Texas; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and a grandson.

Visitation will be Friday from 9 a.m. until services at noon at Hargrave Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.

Hargrave Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.