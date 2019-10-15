Article Image Alt Text

MARY GRACE CHAISSON RENTROP

Tue, 10/15/2019 - 12:34pm

Mary Grace Chaisson Rentrop, 84, a native of Morgan City and resident of New Iberia, died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at her residence.
She is survived by her husband, Marvin Rentrop of New Iberia; six children, Karen Messinger, Kim Rentrop, Karla Norris and Kirk Rentrop, all of New Iberia, Kristi Brooks of Leesburg, Georgia and Kay Pena of Wellington, Florida; 16 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Her body was donated to LSU Medical Research and a private memorial service will be held at a later date.

