Mary Ellen Melancon Broussard, 87, a native of Gibson and a resident of Morgan City, passed away Thursday, May 11, 2017.

Ellen adored and loved all her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who all called her “Meme.” In Ellen’s younger years, she was very competitive in sports, hunting and fishing. She was very proud of her Irish heritage and extremely knowledgeable of her family’s genealogy.

Ellen is survived by her husband, HJ “Bruce” Broussard; sons, Barry Broussard and wife Cathy and Jerry Broussard and wife Cindy; a brother, Robert Melancon; a sister, Ann Melancon Bodmer; six grandchildren, Kristyn Hughes, Brady Broussard, Brad Broussard, Ashlee Broussard, Melissa Stinson Reed and Christopher Stinson; and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mark and Esther “Hessie” Melancon; a son, Richard Dennis Broussard; a daughter, Jackie Ellen Broussard Stinson; a brother, Mark A. Melancon, Jr.; and a sister, Elizabeth Morgan.

Visitation will be Saturday, May 13, 2017, at Hargrave Funeral Home 9-11 a.m. Services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, 2017. Graveside services will be in the Morgan City Cemetery.

Hargrave Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.