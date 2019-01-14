Mary Elizabeth Singleton, 79, a resident of Morgan City, La. and native of San Antonio, Texas, passed away on Sunday January 6, 2019 at 4:32 p.m. at her residence in Morgan City.

Visitation will be observed on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at the Walmsley United Methodist Church in Morgan City, La. from 9 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. Burial will follow funeral services in the Morgan City Cemetery.

Mary wore many different hats in her professional career. She worked as a social worker for Community Action Department and Development, head at the West Bros Department Store, cashier at Howard’s Department store, an agent for the Security Industrial Insurance Company, and also a nursery supervisor for the Mother Goose Daycare, where she retired. Mary was one the charter members of the Krewe of Hannibal and the Krewe of Henyathe serving as the financial secretary for both Krewes. She also served on the board for the area Biddy Ball. She got along with the young, middle-aged and the old. She was well known in her community!

Mary leaves to mourn, her children and their spouses: Sherree Singleton, Wilbert Singleton, III both of Morgan City, La., Joseph A. (Judy) Singleton of Patterson, La., Darroll A. Singleton of Tacoma, WA; Mrs. Johnnell (Cassandra Singleton) Thomas, and Cheryell Singleton, Vince Murray and Reginald (Patricia) Davis all of Morgan City, La.; sixteen grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren; one brother, Charles (Helen) Browder; two adopted sons, three godchildren; two close cousins, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband; a son, her parents, and her step-father.

Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City-Franklin-Houma-Jeanerette in charge of arrangements.

