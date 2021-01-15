Mary Elise Voisin Anslum, a longtime resident of Patterson, passed away at the age of 66 on

Thursday, January 7, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Berwick where she has resided for the past

seven months.

Mary was born in Dulac on March 3, 1954, the 7 th of 12 children born to John and Marie Voisin.

She had a kind-hearted nature and always put the needs of others before her own. Whether it was

providing a meal or a place to stay, she was there for you. She was truly a selfless person. To

know her was to love her. Her deep compassion for others was rooted in a strong faith in the

Lord. She was a faithful member of Central Baptist Church in Patterson and loved her church

and church-family dearly. She also loved her family fiercely, especially her grandchildren and

great grandchildren who were her pride and joy. Her presence on this side of eternity will be

missed dearly, but her family takes great comfort in knowing she placed her trust in the Lord

Jesus Christ and has been reunited with all her loved ones who have gone on before her.

Survivors include her four children, Jolene Guillory and her husband Kirk, Chad Anslum and his

wife Rebecca, Celeste Williams and her husband Gregory, and Kimberly Madewell and her wife

Liz; 12 grandchildren, Kira and Haley Guillory, Cassandra Trahan, Ariana Herder, Brittany and

Carina Stewart, Lillian, Rhiannon, and Tristan Anslum, and Olivia, Alexander, and Sarah

Williams; ten great grandchildren; four siblings, Delores Crochet, Theresa Dupre, Paul Voisin,

and Lorie Anslem; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Anslum; her father, John Ernest Voisin; her

mother, Marie Octavia Holloway; and seven siblings, Anthony Arthur Voisin, Joseph Norris

Voisin Sr., Joseph Roy Voisin, Ernest “Ernie” Junior Voisin, Kathleen “Beanie” Crochet, James

Patrick Voisin, and Eva Marie Voisin.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, January 16, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Central Baptist

Church in Patterson. Pastor Caleb Silvertooth will lead the celebration. A gathering of family and

friends will begin at 1:00 p.m. at the church and continue until 5:00 p.m. The funeral service will

also be live streamed of the church’s Facebook page.

Family and friends may view the obituary online by visiting www.iberts.com and are encouraged

to share their condolences, cherished memories, love, and support for the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert's Mortuary, Inc., 1111 Lia Street, Patterson, LA

70392, (985) 395-7873.