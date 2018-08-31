April 7, 1924- August 29, 2018

Mary Chaisson Michel, 94, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at Morgan City Health Care Center surrounded by her loving family.

Mary was born on April 7, 1924, in Kraemer, the daughter of Ellis and Noelie Cortez Chaisson.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Ellis and Noelie Cortez Chaisson; two brothers, Ambrose “Butch” Chaisson and wife Joyce Boudreaux, and Clifton “Chink” Chaisson and wife Joyce Olwell; and three sisters, Eleanor C. Boudreaux, Bernice Chaisson and Sandra Lee Chaisson.

The family would like to thank the staff of Morgan City Health Care Center and Journey Hospice for the wonderful, loving care they gave to Mary.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon on Saturday, September 1, 2018, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Freddie Decal celebrating the Mass. A visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until Mass time. Following Mass, Mary will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery Mausoleum.