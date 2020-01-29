MARY BUTLER
Wed, 01/29/2020 - 1:01pm
Mary Butler, 87, a resident of Patterson, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at her residence.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete at this time.
