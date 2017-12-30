Mary Billiot Crochet, 82, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Thursday, December 28, 2017 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Mary was born on February 4, 1935 in Morgan City, the daughter of Sanders Billiot and Ora LaCoste Billiot.

Mary was a faithful and devoted parishioner of Holy Cross Catholic Church, serving in many capacities throughout the years. She was a member and past president of the Ladies Altar Society. She was a Eucharistic Minister and team leader of a church bereavement team. For many years she labeled the weekly church bulletins for mailing and would encourage everyone in the family to help each Tuesday.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Junius J. Crochet of Morgan City; four children, Susan Crochet, Lisa Powell and husband Miles both of Morgan City, Michael Crochet and wife Carla of Morgan City, Kelly Moody and husband Charley of Montgomery, Alabama; six grandchildren, Kayla Myers, Blaine Crochet, Chris Mills, Todd Crochet, Rachel Moody and Jacob Moody; eight great grandchildren; two sisters, Ora Mae Billiot of Schriever and Linda Cortez of Morgan City; one brother, Donald Billiot of Morgan City.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Sanders and Ora LaCoste Billiot; one brother, Ken Billiot.

The family would like to thank the staff of Notre Dame Hospice and Dr. Robert Blereau for the loving care that they gave to Mary.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at Holy Cross Catholic Church with Father Danny Poche celebrating Mass. A wake will be held from 9:00 a.m. until Mass time. Following Mass, Mary will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.