Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. in Martin & Castille’s La Fleur de Lis Chapel in Lafayette for Mary Asseff Martien, 91. Ms. Martien died on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at her daughter’s residence in Lafayette surrounded by her family.

Interment will be in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery.

The Reverend Michael J. Bordelon, Rector of St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Lafayette,will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include one daughter, Helen Martien Wofford and her husband, Glen Wofford, Sr.; one son, Edgar R. Martien and his wife, Annette; one sister, Barbara Creamer and her husband, Aaron; four brothers, Sam Asseff, Robert Asseff, Dr. Walter Asseff and John Asseff; four grandchildren, Nicole McCelvey and her husband, Lucius, Glen Wofford, Jr. and his wife, Katie, Tim Wofford and his wife, Cloey, and Sydney Martien Duhon and her husband, Manning; six great grandchildren and one on the way; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Waddy George Asseff and Helen Ellis Asseff; one brother, George Asseff II; and one sister-in-law, Carol Asseff.

Mary Asseff Martien was a native of Mansfield, Louisiana, and currently resided in Lafayette. She graduated from LSU with a degree in education and began her teaching career in Tensas Parish. Mary continued her exemplary career in Patterson, Louisiana. She was a great teacher, who cared for her students and always went the extra mile. She would often help with homecoming activities, floats and prom. Mary was a kind, generous, loving person, who never met a stranger. Her family was the center of her world. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Pallbearers will be Glen Wofford, Sr., Glen Wofford, Jr. Tim Wofford, Manning Duhon, Ethan Wofford, and Ricky Creamer.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille’s SOUTHSIDE location on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will continue on Friday from 9 a.m. until time of services.

Memorial contributions can be made in Mrs. Martien’s name to the Autism Society of America, 4340 East West Hwy., Suite 350, Bethesda MD 20814.

