October 1, 1932 - November 5, 2017

Mary Agnes Luke Chedville, a native of Franklin and raised in Bayou Sale, former resident of Refugio, TX, and a longtime resident of Centerville, passed away peacefully at the age of 85 at Franklin Foundation Hospital in the early morning hours of Sunday, November 5, 2017.

Mary Agnes was a devout Catholic and was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Centerville as well as the Ladies Altar Society. She read her bible and prayed the rosary daily and enjoyed crocheting, quilting, and sewing. But her true passion in life was her family, especially her grandchildren.

Those she leaves to cherish her memory include her three daughters, Karen Allen and her husband Mark, Adonica Rockenbaugh and her husband James, and Belinda Sloan and Don; six siblings, Ann L. Swallow and her husband Garth, Marie L. Luke, Katherine L. Bateman, Zelda L. Edgil and her husband John, Dave A. Luke III and his wife Madalyn, and Lawrence J. Luke; ten grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Elton F. Chedville; an infant son, Kenny Luke Chedville; her parents, Dave A. Luke Jr. and Agnes Angelle Hebert Luke; and her brother, Michael Charles Luke Sr.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 7, 2017, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Centerville during an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery Mausoleum where she will be laid to rest with her husband. Father Ruben Primor will be the Celebrant for the Mass and conduct the services. A gathering of family and friends will begin at 8:30 a.m. at St. Joseph and continue until Mass time, with the Holy Rosary being prayed at 9:30 a.m.

