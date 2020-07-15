Mary “Poopae” Dequir Dennis, 106, a native of St. Martinville, La. and resident of Jeanerette, La. passed away peacefully on July 2, 2020 at 7:17 a.m. at her residence.

A private service was held with the family’s invited guests with Father Francis Damoah, SVD serving as the Celebrant. Services were accessible by viewing the Jones Funeral Home, Inc. at 11 a.m. on Friday July 10, 2020. Mary will be laid to rest in Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church Cemetery.

Memories of Mary or “Cousin Poopae,” as she was known to many, will forever remain in the hearts of her children five children, Lawrence (Stella) Dennis Sr. of St. Louis, MO, Mrs. Ernesto (Mary ) Ruiz of Jeanerette, La., Ruth Lydia of Dallas TX, Jessie Dennis of Fort Worth, TX and Doris Hamilton of Jeanerette, La.; two brothers, Lloyd Dequir and Harold Dequir both of Lafayette, La.; twenty-one grandchildren, thirty-one great-grandchildren, and a host of great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, her three children, her parents, and her five siblings.

The family acknowledges with sincere appreciation the many act of kindness shown to them. Special Thanks to Acadian Hospice, Nurse Wendy Cole, Carrie Faircloth and Laura Brown.

Jones Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.