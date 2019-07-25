Marvin Johnson, 57, a native of Silverwood and resident of Patterson, died Friday, July 19, 2019, at Patterson Healthcare Center.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Good Hope Baptist Church in Patterson. Burial will follow in Home Industrial Cemetery in Patterson.

He is survived by his wife, Muriel Johnson of Patterson; six children, Quantina Richard of San Antonio, Shelia Gallow of Crowley, Destinie Gallow of Carencro, Selena Elmore of Alexandria, Charles Elmore of Patterson and Jackie Elmore of Houston; five siblings, Warren Hector of Houston, Roy Mayfield of Jennings, Raynod Johnson of Crowley, Brandon Johnson of Patterson and Marlene Johnson of Lake Charles; 14 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister and two brothers.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.