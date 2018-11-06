February 8, 1957-November 4, 2018

Marvin Earl Ellis Sr., 61, a native of Houma and resident of Bayou L’Ourse, passed away peacefully on November 4, 2018, with his family by his side.

Marvin was born February 8, 1957, in Houma, the son of Marvin Lee Ellis and Bessie Parker Ellis.

Marvin was employed at Major Equipment. He was Vice President and Operations Manager for almost 29 years. He loved spending time with his family and sitting out on his back patio. Marvin also loved deer hunting and playing golf on Saturday mornings with his golfing buddies. He was an avid Alabama and Dallas Cowboys fan. Marvin was a loving devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and truly a great friend.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Danette Clements Ellis; his children, Kerry Cruz and her husband Albert, Kathy Gamble, Marvin Ellis Jr., Brittany Foster and husband Hayden, and Bryce Clements; grandchildren, Taylor, Trey, Hayley, Caitlyn, Ryleigh, Mackenzie, Brooke, Carlie, Braxton, Melody, Jace and Jaxen; his fur babies, Rayne, Cowboy and Bella; brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Lisa Ellis; sister and brother-in-law, Audrey Dale and Russell Adams; mother and father-in-law, Martha “Pooch” and Gerald Clements; brothers-in-law, David and wife Sue Clements, Dale and wife Sonia Clements, Dean Clements, and Derrin and wife Brenda Clements; two sisters-in-law, Denise and husband Floyd Gaspard, and Dana and husband Gerald Frey; godchild, Rikki Gaspard Zerangue; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Bessie Ellis; brother, Jimmy Ellis; sister, Paula Ellis; and grandson, Hayden Ellis.

Pallbearers are Gary Ellis Sr., Marvin Ellis Jr., Bryce Clements, Albert Cruz, Gary Ellis Jr. and Shane Cook.

Honorary pallbearers are Gerald Clements, Russell Adams, David Clements, Dale Clements, Dean Clements, Derrin Clements, Bob Miller, Ray Autrey, Gerard Frey and Floyd Gaspard.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital and the American Cancer Society.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 6, 2018, at Twin City Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Visitation will resume Wednesday, November 7, 2018, at Crossing Place Church in Bayou Vista from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Services will be held at 11 a.m. at Crossing Place Church with Pastor Matt Marcantonio officiating. After services, Marvin will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Mausoleum.

GO COWBOYS!

ROLL TIDE!