Marva D. Phillips, age 73, entered eternal rest on Saturday, July 8, 2017.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Phillips Jr.; daughter, Ingrid Phillips; parents, Leona and Alvin Yelling Sr.; and brother, Alvin Yelling Jr.

She leaves to cherish her memory her two sons, Ernest Phillips III and Christopher Phillips; four grandchildren; two siblings, Walter Yelling and Louise Henry; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Relatives and friends of the family are all invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, July 15, 2017, 10 a.m., at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 414 Martin Luther King Jr. St., Baldwin, LA with Father Cedric Sonnier officiating. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the hour of service. Interment in Baldwin Catholic Cemetery.

