MARTIN J. GIROIR

Martin T. Giroir Sr., 85, a native of Morgan City and resident of Pierre Part, died Monday, July 27, 2020.

He is survived by children, Rhonda Landry, Troy Giroir, Charlene Blanchard, Joe Richard, Debra Vidos, Tammy Aucoin and Ronnie Giroir; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, two sons, a daughter and a grandson.

Visitation will be Friday from 8 a.m. until services at 10 a.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Church of God of Prophecy Cemetery.

Due to current regulations, Hargrave can only accommodate 150 guests during visitation and 50 during services. Masks are required.

Hargrave Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.