Martin Bryan Broussard, 54, a resident of Glencoe, La., and a native of Franklin, La., died Friday, June 29, 2018 at 8 a.m. at his residence.

Visitation will from 9-10 a.m. with a rosary from 10-11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Baldwin, on Friday. Interment to follow in the church cemetery.

He is survived by his mother Alfaretta Broussard of Glencoe, 13 children, 5 brothers, 3 sisters and a hose of grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father and one sister.

The Otis Mortuary of Franklin is in charge of arrangements.