Martha Prince Etienne, 87, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at her residence.

She is survived by two sons, Rae Etienne and Jace Etienne, both of Morgan City; a brother, Beverly Prince; two sisters, Nathalie Stephens and Joan LeBlanc; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and a brother.

There will be no services and burial will be in Morgan City Cemetery.