Martha Jones Ford, 54, a native and resident of Amelia, died Friday, July 19, 2019, at Ochsner Medical Center.

Visitation will be Saturday from 8 a.m. until services at 10 a.m. at Pilgrim Grove Baptist Church in Morgan City. Burial will follow in Union Bethel Cemetery in Amelia.

She is survived by her mother, Hilda Jones; four children, Roger Jones, Ka’Shera Jones, J. C. Ford Jr. and Jerrence Ford Sr., all of Amelia; four sisters, Bessie Wilson of Houston, and Connie Williams, Karen Jones and Kanersha Joseph, all of Amelia; four grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her father, husband, a brother, two sisters and a granddaughter.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.