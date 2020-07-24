Mark Milton Strickland

Mark Milton Strickland, 59, a native of New Orleans, died Saturday, July 18, 2020, at his residence.

He is survived by a son, Matthew Strickland of Morgan City; a daughter, Candace Strickland of Morgan City; a stepson, Raymond Horton Jr. of Youngsville; two sisters; two brothers; grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, two brothers, a sister and his parents.

Visitation and remembrance will be Saturday, 4-6 p.m., at Hargrave Funeral Home. Up to 150 guests at a time are allowed to practice social distancing and masks are to be worn.

Hargrave Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.