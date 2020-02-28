Mark Lucore, 59, a native of Niagara Falls, New York and resident of Stephensville, died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Bigham Lucore; three sons, Tony Lucore, Chad Lucore and Cody Lucore; six grandchildren; his mother, Ann Lucore; a brother, Matthew Lucore; and a sister, Anne Lucore.

He was preceded in death by his father, two brothers and a sister.

Memorial visitation will be Sunday from 4 p.m. until services at 6 p.m. at Twin City Funeral Home.

Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.