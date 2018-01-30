January 22, 1921 - January 29, 2018

Funeral services for Marjorie Hebert Borne will be held Wednesday, January 31, 2018, at 12:00 p.m. at Ibert’s Mortuary in Franklin, with a gathering of family and friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. and the Holy Rosary being prayed at 11:00 a.m. Following the services, she will be laid to rest in the Franklin Cemetery Mausoleum. Father Lloyd Benoit will conduct the services.

Ms. Marjorie was a native of Sorrel and a longtime resident of Franklin who passed away at the age of 97 on Monday, January 29, 2018, at the Morgan City Healthcare Center.

Survivors include her two daughters, Barbara Borne Kimble of Morgan City and Becky Borne Blouin of Baton Rouge; five grandchildren, Deidre Kimble Osborn and her husband Brant of Hunter, Brittany Kimble of Marrero, Stephanie Charpentier Johnson and her husband Leon of Centerville, Stephen Charpentier Sr. and his wife Tina of New Iberia, and Kamie Charpentier Byrd and her husband Eddie of Baton Rouge; five great grandchildren, James Michelle, Cody Michelle, Lance Ladoucer, Trent Byrd, and Benjamin Berger; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman B. Borne; her parents, Fernand Hebert Sr. and Marie Olivier Hebert; three sisters, Ruby Bodin, Rebecca Reaux, and Oterie Sikes; one brother, Fernand Hebert Jr.; and two sons-in-law, Terald Kimble and Hudgens Blouin.

