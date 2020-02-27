Article Image Alt Text

MARJORIE ELIZABETH SOLETE JONES

Thu, 02/27/2020 - 12:27pm

Marjorie Elizabeth Solete Jones, 82, a native of Donaldsonville and resident of Bayou Vista, died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at her residence.
Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Railroad Avenue Church of Christ in Morgan City. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Phillip Jones Sr. of Bayou Vista; a daughter, Tensia Jones of Bayou Vista; two sons, Michael Johnson of Berwick and Phillip Jones III of Bayou Vista; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

