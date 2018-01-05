Marie T. Vallian

Marie Thomas Vallian, 62, a native of Shady Side and resident of New Iberia, died Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, at New Iberia Manor South.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. Saturday at First Apostolic Church in Jeanerette. Burial will follow in Nazarene Cemetery in Verdunville.

She is survived by her husband, Alton Vallian Sr.; two sons, Alton Vallian Jr. and Joel Vallian; five daughters, Tashana Jenkins, Danielle Vallian, Priscilla Vallian and Philadelphia Vallian, all of New Iberia, and Fiesta Vallian of Morgan City; seven brothers, James Thomas of Cheneyville, Sid Thomas of Alexandria, Glenn Thomas of Houston, and Danny Thomas, Mark Thomas, Clifton Thomas and Clay Thomas, all of Franklin; one sister, Betty Joseph of Franklin; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents, a grandson and a brother.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.