April 5, 1936 - August 7, 2019

Funeral services for Marie Prince Broussard were held Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. at Ibert’s Mortuary in Franklin. Following the service she was laid to rest with her husband in the Franklin Cemetery Mausoleum. Rev. Susan Pugh, Pastor of First United Methodist Church in Franklin, conducted the services. Visiting hours were observed from 11:30 a.m. until time of service.

Marie, the third of four children born to Vital and Aline Prince, was born in Louisa on Sunday, April 5, 1936, and passed away at the age of 83 on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia.

She a huge sports fan who especially loved football and basketball and could call plays as well as penalties just as good as the pros. Also an accomplished seamstress, Marie enjoyed sewing dresses for her daughters and their dolls, and even made her sister’s wedding dress.

One of her greatest talents was her amazing cooking and baking. No matter when you stopped by the Broussard household there was always something wonderful to eat. Whether it was her chicken stew with butter beans, her scrumptious baked treats and decorated cakes, or any other of the delicious meals she served, you were definitely going to leave full and satisfied. Her husband Bob coined the phrase that “it must be the Second Street Syndrome” that caused so many to be so hungry anytime they showed up for a visit, even if they had already eaten.

Marie also loved babysitting her nieces, nephews, and grandchildren, and had a love for her family that couldn’t be measured. Henry David Thoreau wrote, “There is no remedy for love but to love more.” And that is what she did.

Those she leaves to cherish her sweet memory include her children, Suzanne B. Easter, Russell J. Broussard and his wife Sydney E. Casselman, and Barbara B. Mouton and her husband Richard P. Mouton; six grandchildren, Fonda O. Doucet and her husband Dirk, Robert J. Broussard II and his wife Molly, Nicole E. Cozad and her husband Bill, Alex Oschmann, April Oschmann, and Kioka B. Guillot and her husband Dustin; 11 great grandchildren, Carson, Peyton, and Ambree Doucet, Rhett, Hudson, and Davis Broussard, William, James, and Joey Cozad, Allyson Oschmann, and Max Guillot; sister and brother-in-law, Betty P. Rodriguez and Daniel Rodriguez; brother-in-law, Joe P. Belton Sr., as well as two nieces and four nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert James “Bob” Broussard; her parents, Vital and Aline Legnon Prince; son-in-law, Robert Easter; sister, Alice P. Belton; brother and sister-in-law, Percy and Martha Prince; nephew, Joey P. Belton Jr.; and niece, Rachel B. Prince.

Serving as pallbearers were Micah Rodriguez, Kirt Prince, Dirk Doucet, Alex Oschmann, Brad Rodriguez, Robert Broussard II, and Gerard Rodriguez.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you kindly consider making contributions to her favorite charity, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, https:—www.stjude.org-, (800) 805-5856, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

